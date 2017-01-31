Railway Budget 2017: Naranbhai Rathwa writes to FM Arun Jaitley seeking funds for stalled rail projects

In a letter to the FM, the former minister apprised that the two projects run between Chhotaudepur in Gujarat to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, and between Dahod and Indore.(Reuters)

Former Minister of State for Railways Naranbhai Rathwa has urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to allocate adequate funds for completion of two stalled rail projects on the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh route, in 2017-18 Union Budget.

In a letter to the FM, the former minister apprised that the two projects run between Chhotaudepur in Gujarat to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, and between Dahod and Indore. He said the works on both the projects had began after necessary approvals and sanctioning when he was was MoS for Railways in the UPA regime at the Centre.

“The two rail projects were estimated to cost Rs 12.86 billion. While the 200-km-long Dahod-Indore via Jhabua line was to cost Rs 6.78 billion, the 152-km-long Chhotaudepur-Dhar line was expected to cost Rs 6.08 billion. Both projects were to be completed in six years after former PM Manmohan Singh laid down its foundation in 2008,” the letter said.

You may also like to watch:



“Till today their work is proceeding on snail pace due to financial crunch. Both these rail lines linking Gujarat with Madhya Pradesh would benefit tribals, bring prosperity and would change the face of the tribal-dominated districts of Dhar and Jhabua in MP and Chhotaudepur of Gujarat bordering MP,” Rathwa said.

“I have written finance minister and the PM in this regard and also requested them to expedite other rail projects as well which are of national importance from religious and tourist point of view,” Rathwa told PTI.

The 201-km-long Dahod-Indore rail line was included in the Rail Budget of 1989-90 and was expected to provide a shorter router between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Similarly, Ditto with 157-km long line between Chhota Udaipur and Dhar, which was part of the 2008-09 Rail budget, it said.

Rathwa requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaitley to give favourable consideration to new and outstanding projects and include them in the forthcoming budget after merger of rail budget into the general budget.

Besides, conversion of meter gauge lines between Ahmedabad and Udaipur into broad gauge apart from converting narrow gauge lines between Vishwamitri (Vadodara) and Padara-Jambusar were also some of the other demands spelled in the letter.