Railway Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley focuses on 4 key areas for Indian Railways; key things he announced

Railway Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made a slew of announcements for Indian Railways – from doing away with service charge for IRCTC ticket booking to proposal to list IRCTC, IRCON and IRFC. FM Jaitley said that the total capital and development outlay for Indian Railways will be Rs 1.31 lakh crore, out of which the government will provide Rs 55,000 crore.

The announcement for Indian Railways focused on four broad themes; safety, capital and development focus, financial accounting reforms and Swachhh railways. A Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh has been proposed with a corpus of Rs 5 lakh crore over a period of 5 years. There are proposals to introduce dedicated trains for tourism, remove unmanned level crossings, install bio-toilets in all coaches by 2019. Jaitley said that attempts will be made to improve Indian Railways operating ratio.

Jaitley brought a big cheer to railway passengers, when he announced that the service charge on booking of tickets through IRCTC will be removed. In the first combined Union Budget-Railway Budget, FM Jaitley said that Indian Railways will undertake transformative steps to better compete with other modes of transport.