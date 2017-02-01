Railway Budget 2017: Big cheer for common man! Service charge on ticket booking via IRCTC removed

In the first combined Union Budget-Railway Budget, FM Jaitley said that Indian Railways will undertake transformative steps to better compete with other modes of transport. (Video grab)

Railway Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brought a big cheer to railway passengers, when he announced that the service charge on booking of tickets through IRCTC will be removed. In the first combined Union Budget-Railway Budget, FM Jaitley said that Indian Railways will undertake transformative steps to better compete with other modes of transport. FM Jaitley allocated Rs 55,000 crore to Indian Railways from the government end. He said that that total capital and development plan for Railways has been pegged at Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

“Unmanned railway level crossings to be eliminated by 2020. Railway line of 3,500 km will be commissioned in 2017-18 as against 2,800 km in 2016-17. Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for railway safety fund over five years,” FM Jaitley said.

Going ahead with the government’s reform agenda, FM Jaitley discarded the 92-year-long tradition of presentation of a separate Rail Budget and instead make it part of the General Budget earmarking a few paragraphs on the public transporter’s finance, projects and the road map for the next fiscal.

India budget 2017/18 allocates 550 billion rupees for railways, Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. “Jaitley proposes to invest 1.31 trillion rupees in railways in 2017/18. Transformative measures have to be taken to make Indian railways competitive,” Jaitley said.

Meanwhile, Indian railway-linked stocks fall about 4-6.5 per cent. Titagarh Wagons Ltd down as much as 6.6 pct, Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd falls as much as 4.9 pct, Texmaco Rail & Engineering loses up to 4.1 per cent.

Railways, which is losing both passenger and freight volumes, witnessed its traffic receipts in April-December 2016 down to Rs 1.19 lakh as against Rs 1.34 lakh crore target, a negative growth of more than 11 per cent.