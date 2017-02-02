IRCTC, IRFC, Ircon listing to help next fiscal year’s divestment target; 5 things to know

Proposed listing of the three railway PSUs gives a glimpse into government’s plans for meeting its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore — its most ambitious to date.

The government is considering listing railway PSUs (public sector undertakings) in the next financial year 2017-18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his budget speech on Wednesday, giving a glimpse into the plans for meeting its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore — its most ambitious to date.

The government is working on a revised mechanism to facilitate listing of central PSUs in a time-bound manner, Jaitley sais. “Listing of PSUs will increase accountability,” Jaitley said while presenting the Union Budget 2017.

Here are a few things you may like to know about the three railway PSUs to be put on block next fiscal year.

IRCTC, the rail ticket booking and food and water catering company, is India’s most-visited website, Jaitley said in post-budget panel discussion. IRCTC is a profitable operation with growing cash flows as more and more Indians take to online booking and e-ticketing. Online booking of railway tickets is at about 60% of the total rail ticket bookings in India. Major revenue hit: However, Jaitly, in his budget proposals, has also abolished the service charge on tickets booked on IRCTC, cutting a major revenue stream for the company. IRCTC sold tickets worth Rs 24,022 crore in the last financial year 2015-16, earning a revenue of Rs 1,506 crore. Service charge accounted for over one-third of IRCTC’s total earning in the year at Rs 551 crore. This means that IRCTC will now have to depend a lot more on commission on tickets sold, sale of bottled water and food, and license fees from food vendors.

