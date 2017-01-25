Railway Budget 2017: NFIR seeks I-T exemption limit be raised to 6 lakh

In rail sector, it has sought allocation of additional funds for augmenting Railway Training Institutes and Railway Community Halls and recreation clubs.

A railways employees union has demanded that the Income Tax exemption limit be raised to Rs 6 lakh in the Union budget 2017 and also exemption of transport allowance from the purview of I-T.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has sought that the Income Tax exemption limit to be raised to Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh for senior citizens.

Separate Rest Rooms for women railway employees at different locations be sanctioned to enable them to stay when they visit on railway duties, NFIR has demanded.

Besides, additional road mobile medical vans for providing medical treatment to the railway employees and their families living at remote places.

The Railway Budget has been merged with the General Budget and will be presented by Jaitley in Parliament on February 1.