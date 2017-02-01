President’s office sees hike of over 17 per cent in allocation

The President’s office has received Rs 66 crore in budget allocation, a jump of over 17 per cent as compared to revised estimates of 2016-17.(Reuters)

The President’s office has received Rs 66 crore in budget allocation, a jump of over 17 per cent as compared to revised estimates of 2016-17.

As compared to Rs 56 crore allocated in the last budget, the top office received Rs 66 crore from the government this year, showing an increment of over 17 per cent.

The budget documents say under the head of provisions for the salaries and allowances with respect to the President Rs 60 lakh has been allocated, while in the revised estimates for the last year this figure was Rs 67 lakh.

The government has nominally increased his Secretariat expenses from Rs 18.48 lakh last year to Rs 18.70 lakh this year which provide for the establishment-related expenses with respect to the staff and officers of the Secretariat, including office expenses.

In the category of ‘other expenditure’ which provides for the expenditure on the household establishment of the President on account of salaries of the staff and officers, office expenses and purchase of maintenance of vehicles etc there is an increase of about Rs 10 lakh from last year.

Last year, revised estimates of the budget Rs 36.85 lakh was allocated under other expenditure while under this budget the allocation is Rs 46.70 lakh.