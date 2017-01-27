UP Elections 2017: Present Budget after elections, CM Akhilesh Yadav writes to PM Narendra Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav. Source: IE

Earlier this week the Supreme Court announced that will not interfere in the upcoming Union Budget that is all set to be presented on February 1 as some parties had demanded the presentation of the Budget to happen after the assembly elections. In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minster Akhilesh Yadav has appealed for the postponement of the Union Budget as it will deprive the state of some schemes that could help. Earlier the Election Commission had announced that the budget cannot include anything that could influence voters in the five state where assembly election are scheduled to take place.

Here is the copy of Akhilesh Yadav’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-

The voting will begin on February 4 in Punjab and Goa, the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh from February 11, on February 15 in Uttrakhand and on March 4 and 8 in Manipur. The results for all states will be shared on March 11.

The first part of the budget session will commence on January 30 when the government is expected to present the economic survey. This will be Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fourth annual budget.