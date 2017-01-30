Pre-Budget 2017 all-party meet: PM Narendra Modi asks Opposition to let Parliament function despite differences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked opposition parties during the pre-budget 2017 all-party meet to let the parliament function smoothly despite the differences over certain issues between parties during the election time. Earlier today, PM Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other party leaders reached the Parliament to attend the all-party meet. The main motive of the whole meeting was to ask for support from all other parties for the smooth conduct of the parliamentary functions in both Houses during the upcoming elections.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar In an interview with ANI said, “PM Modi in the all-party meet said that this is ‘Mahapanchayat’ and that the Government wants a discussion to happen. All parties, particularly opposition, were of the view that the budget session should function, a discussion should take place. ” The opposition has also demanded another all party-meet before the next part of the Budget session is convened in March 2017.

A similar party has been called in the evening by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan with leaders of all the political parties. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) decided to skip the all-party meet that has been called by the Lok Sabha speaker. They even released a statement that said, “Trinamool MPs will not be present in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session in protest against Demonetisation.” They statement also said that that the party will raise the issue related to illegal arrest of TMC mPs in the next session of Lok Sabha.

Press Release by TMC-

Earlier this month 16 opposition parties urged the Election Commission to ask the central government to present the Budget 2017 after the assembly elections in five states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.