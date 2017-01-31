Pranab Mukherjee addresses joint session of Parliament: Highlights steps NDA govt took to help ‘common man’

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the joint session of Parliament and said that this is a ‘historic Budget’ session. He also heralded the advancement of budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget for the first time. Thereafter, in his speech, President Mukherjee highlighted the steps that the Narendra Modi led NDA government took to help the common man. Here are the points the President highlighted.

My Govt has taken many initiatives to improve quality of life of the poor, committed to provide shelter At the core of all my Govt policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’, ‘peedit’, ‘Dalit’, ‘vanchhit’ Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my Govt took proactive steps, it’s now under control My Govt has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year Social and economic equality for deprived sections is the first promise of our constitution, our Govt is committed to fulfil it