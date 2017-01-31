PM Narendra Modi speaks ahead of Parliament meet, says ‘hope Budget session is fruitful’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: Reuters

The NDA government is all set to present the Budget in this new session of Parliament. After all its ministers said that the government is willing to discuss all elements of the Budget as well as any other issue that the Opposition wants to bring up. On its part, the government has indicated it hopes to get cooperation from the political parties during the Budget discussions and that they set aside their differences. Speaking just ahead of the start of the Parliament session in the morning, PM Narendra Modi reiterated his government’s stand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview to the media before entering the parliament ahead of the Budget session , he said, “Pehli baar budget 1st Feb ko ho raha hai, aap sabko yaad hoga humare desh mein pehle budget shaam ko 5 baje hota tha, jab Atal ji ki sarkaar thi tab se use parivartit karke satra shuru hote hi budget shuru hua” (Have discussed with parties both individually and collectively for a productive and detailed discussion of budget. Today a new tradition will begin as the Budget will be presented earlier ). He further added that the General Budget will incorporate Rail Budget also.

President Pranab Mukherjee has reached Parliament and will address members of both the houses soon. The economic survey will be tabled today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Budget 2017 will be released on February 1.