Odd FCI entry boosts off-Budget public capex in FY18 by 18%

Budget 2018: One positive surprise in the latest Budget was a massive Rs 91,832 crore or 24% jump in FY18 off-Budget public capex from the level estimated a year ago — this has more than offset a Rs 36,356-crore shortfall in budgetary capex from the level envisaged — but the impressive increase was aided by an odd piece of accounting. A sum of 71,995 crore borrowed by Food Corporation of India (FCI) to undertake procurement of grains and other farm commodities was added by the finance ministry to the capital outlay by public enterprises, a practice without any precedent or patent justification. Minus the FCI entry, extra-budgetary capex by the government in the current fiscal year would be Rs 4,04,863 crore, against Rs 4,76,858 crore shown in the Budget. In other words, inclusion of FCI borrowings has inflated off-Budget public capital spending in the current year by around 18%.

For the next financial year too, the extra-Budget public capex figure envisaged of Rs 4,78,271 crore includes a similar “capital outlay” by FCI. The bulk of food subsidy, a revenue expenditure item, is traditionally routed through FCI. The Budget allocation to the corporation in 2017-18 was Rs 1.02 lakh crore (RE) and in the next year, it is budgeted to receive Rs 1.38 lakh crore (it is another matter that FCI is often starved of funds due to the delayed release of subsidy amounts and has to tap expensive short-term loans; recently, it was given a Rs 45,000-crore relief by the government by dipping into the National Small Savings Fund). However, it is a fact that CPSE capex has been, especially over the last couple of years, a pillar of strength for the government in its effort to boost the economy, in the absence of strong private investments.

Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is expected to grow 4.5% this fiscal, compared with 2.4% last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) forecast, indicating that the spending by the Centre via the Budget and its firms is helping arrest the decline in GFCF as percentage of the gross domestic product. In the statement on fiscal policy released with the Budget, the government said: “The total capital expenditure of the Centre was Rs 2,86,282 crore in FY17. In RE 2017-18, the capital expenditure of the Centre has declined 4.5% to Rs 2,73,445 crore over 2016-17 and constitutes 12.3% of total expenditure estimated in RE 2017-18… In the medium term, the share of capital expenditure in total expenditure is projected to increase to 12.6% in 2019-20 and 12.9% in 2020-21. However, for a holistic perspective of the central government expenditure of capital nature, it would be useful to review the the status of the internal and extra budgetary resources (IEBR) estimated to be deployed by the central government public sector enterprises and the commercial departmental undertakings. The IEBR of the CPSEs was estimated at Rs 3,85,027 crore in BE 2017-18, which is now estimated at Rs 4,76,859 crore in the revised estimates for the year. In BE 2018-19, the total IEBR is estimated at Rs 4,78,271 crore.

Besides, the government is now financing important expenditure of capital nature through EBR where borrowing would be allowed for the purpose and which shall be met through budgetary allocations to the ministries /departments.”