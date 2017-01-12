NDMC budget tomorrow, many last year’s promises on back-burner

In his maiden budget as NDMC Chairman, Naresh Kumar had projected total receipts of Rs 3,458.33 crore against a total estimated expenditure of Rs 3,450.81 crore during 2016-17. (Source: IE)

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the richest civic body in the national capital, is set to present its annual budget tomorrow even as a slew of announcements made last year continue to be on paper.

In his maiden budget as NDMC Chairman, Naresh Kumar had projected total receipts of Rs 3,458.33 crore against a total estimated expenditure of Rs 3,450.81 crore during 2016-17.

While NDMC managed to bag the coveted “Smartcity Project” by Urban Development (UD) ministry and rolled various initiatives under it but various announcements remained on paper ending up as backlogs.

Automated parking facility, installation of LED streetlights, transformation of sub-ways into vibrant spaces with ATMs, installation of outdoor gym equipment and setting up of air quality monitoring system to share real time information on air quality through LED screens, are few of the announcements made in last year’s budget that are yet to find their way.

The ambitious project for replacement of existing electricity poles with Smart Street Poles having Wi-Fi points, smart LEDs and CCTVs for city surveillance, is still on the back seat. It was announced in the budget for 2015-16 and included in last year’s budget as well.

“The allocation of tender by NDMC was challenged before High Court in 2015 following which fresh tenders were floated. The process is on and as soon as the tender is awarded, the project will take off,” a senior NDMC official said.