Modi government may announce more measures for affordable housing in Budget 2017: Report

All those people who are planning to buy a house, there could be some good news for you in the offing! In an exclusive chat, sources told CNBC TV18 that Budget 2017 may peg outgo of subvention scheme, for first-time home-buyers, at Rs 800-1000 crore. Sources also revealed that Modi government may announce more measures for affordable housing. “Government is mulling expansion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and people having an income of Rs 12-18 lakh/year may be included for interest subvention.”

Meanwhile, looking to boost the housing sector, the Modi government is mulling a new scheme that may use money from the demonetisation drive. According to an ET Now report, the government is keen to boost the housing sector via a new scheme and is already in discussion with the RBI. The new housing scheme may be announced as early as the Union Budget 2017, which is expected to be presented on February 1. The report went on to add that the government is eyeing an interest rate in the range of 6-7% for home loans up to Rs 50 lakh. This new lower interest rate option of 6-7% will be available to first-time borrowers and is likely to provide a much-needed impetus to the housing market.

The real estate sector has been under pressure for quite some time now, and with the government’s move to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, experts expect an initial slump in home sales. However, there are also chances that banks will find room to lower loan rates – a step that would encourage people to buy homes. ‘Housing For All’ is a dream project of the Modi government, and the new scheme that is being talked about appears to be a way to avoid demand for real estate from falling further. The proposed interest rate range of 6-7% for home loans up to Rs 50 lakh also suggests that the government is looking to make housing more affordable for all.