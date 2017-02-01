Investments on infrastructure to cut logistics costs: FIEO

“The global challenges highlighted in the Union Budget requires us to be on our toes and revisit our strategy to push exports in such volatile global conditions,” FIEO President SC Ralhan said in a statement. (Reuters)

Exporters body FIEO today said investments announced in the Budget on infrastructure, including road, railways and aviation, would help in improving competitiveness and reduce the logistics costs of traders. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also said that the Trade Related Infrastructure Scheme (TIES) would require sufficient funding to make an impact.

However, he expressed disappointment as aggressive marketing strategy through an Export Development Fund did not see the light of the day.