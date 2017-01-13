Income tax: All you want to know about changes in personal tax over last 5 budgets

Traditionally, increase in tax slab has been one of the most popular ways of granting relief to the individual taxpayers.

INDIVIDUAL taxpayers have high expectations of tax relief from the Union Budget. The relief is majorly brought in with decrease in tax rate, change in tax slabs, increasing limits of existing deductions or introducing new deductions. With Budget 2017 less than one month away, we look back how personal tax has changed in last five budgets.

Tax slabs

Traditionally, increase in tax slab has been one of the most popular ways of granting relief to the individual taxpayers. The only change in tax slab from FY13 to FY17 has been the increase in basic exemption limit from R2 lakh to R2.5 lakh. In these five years, surcharge has been re-introduced for taxpayers having taxable income above R1 crore. There has been intermediate changes in the rates, making current applicable surcharge rate 15% of total tax payable.

Abolition of wealth tax

Budget 2015 announced the abolition of wealth tax, where the rate was 1% applicable for taxpayers having net wealth over R30 lakh.

Increase in deduction limits

There are various limits set by I-T Act which are fixed and not linked to income, inflation or any other variable. For example, deduction under Section 80C, exemptions specified under Rule 2BB, etc. Here are some such changes:

The investment linked deduction under Section 80C was capped at maximum of R1 lakh. Budget 2014 increased this limit to R1.5 lakh.

Budget 2015 increased the maximum deduction limit of R15,000 to R25,000 for medical insurance premium. The limit of deduction for medical insurance premium for senior citizens was increased from R20,000 to R30,000.

The maximum cap on deduction of interest on housing loan for self-occupied property was increased from R1.5 lakh to R2 lakh. Budget 2016 introduced additional deduction of R50,000 on account of interest on housing loan. This deduction was for taxpayers not having any other residential property and for loans sanctioned during April 2016 to March 2017.

Budget 2015 granted additional deduction of R50,000 for investment in the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Further, Budget 2016 introduced an exemption of up to 40% of total amount payable at the time of closure of NPS.

Relief to small taxpayers

Exemption on account of transport allowance granted to employees for commuting from residence to place of duty has been increased to R1,600 from R800.

Taxpayers who do not claim house rent allowance exemption, claimed deduction of R2,000 per month on account of rent payment. This was increased to R5,000 per month by Budget 2016.

Tax rebate of R2,000 was introduced in Budget 2013 for small taxpayers with total income below R5 lakh. This rebate was increased by Budget 2016 to R5,000.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account

Budget 2015 introduced Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna where investment is eligible for deduction under Section 80C.

The writer is tax partner and India Mobility leader, EY India. Inputs from Navneet Golchha, senior tax professional, EY. Views expressed are personal.