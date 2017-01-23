IBPS CWE RRB V Office Assistant Mains Exam Result 2016: Visit the official website now!

The Institute of banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of CWE RRB Office Assistant. Source: PTI

The Institute of banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of CWE RRB Office Assistant. Candidates who had appearen for the exam can now check their results on the official website. Candidates who will successfully qualify the online examination will be called for a Common Interview conducted by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank in each State/ UT, coordinated by IBPS. IBPS CWE is one among the most competitive examinations in India with a selection ratio of 1 out of 1000.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Results 2016:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results-

Visit www.ibps.in

Click on the link, ‘Click here to view your CWE RRB V results’

Enter your registration ID and password that were generated at the time of registration, and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and take out a print out of the same for further use

Selection Procedure:

Candidates who qualify the written examination will called for personal interview round

Total marks allotted for the interview process will be 100

Minimum qualifying marks for the interview process will not be less than 40 percent

The relative weightage (ratio) of CWE and interview will be 70:30 respectively

Candidates who qualify both the steps with high merit will then be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process

About IBPS:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is an autonomous Indian agency that announces positions in clerical, PO and SO posts in nationalised banks, State Bank and RRBs. IBPS recruitment for PSBs follows two or three-tier system. While IBPS RRB & SO recruitment are two-phase processes, IBPS PO and Clerk consists of three stages.

The first phase consists of a Common Written Examination (CWE) which is then followed by an interview and then takes place the final placement.