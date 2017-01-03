Hope to convince FM Jaitley for Coastal Economic Zones (CEZs) in Budget 2017: Arvind Panagariya

To give a fillip to Make in India initiative and port-led industrialisation, 14 coastal economic zones (CEZs) are being conceptualised that could extend along a coastline of up to 500 km with around 300 km inland from the shore.

A policy think-tank of the government Niti Aayog is proposing for Coastal Economic Zones (CEZs) from quite a long time. Arvind Panagariya, Vice-Chairman, Niti Aayog on Tuesday told CNBC-TV 18 that he hopes to convince FM Arun Jaitley for CEZ plan in Budget 2017 as this is the appropriate time to create them. To give a fillip to Make in India initiative and port-led industrialisation, 14 coastal economic zones (CEZs) are being conceptualised that could extend along a coastline of up to 500 km with around 300 km inland from the shore.

“The CEZs will be aligned with relevant ports in maritime states and will house Coastal Economic Units for setting up manufacturing facilities. These have been conceptualised as a spatial-economic region which could extend along 300-500 km of coastline and around 200-300 km inland from the coastline. Each CEZ will be an agglomeration of coastal districts within a state,” the Ministry of Shipping said.

Leveraging the port ecosystem, these CEZs will provide the geographical boundary within which port-led industrialisation will be developed, it said. The CEZs have been envisaged to tap synergies with the planned industrial corridors like Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

According to a report, the country’s first Coastal Economic Zone (CEZ) will come up in Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Donakonda, Krishnapatnam or Srikalahasti-Yerpedu are among the places that the state government is scouting for to locate the zone. The first CEZs in the world came up in Shenzhen and Guangzhou provinces in China and are spread across Rs 2,500 sq km each. The proposed CEZs in the country including the first one in AP will be much bigger in size than the Special Economic Zones (SCZ) that have come up across the country.