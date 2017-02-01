Union Budget 2017: Highways allocation stepped up to Rs 64,000 cr: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Reuters)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced enhancing the outlay for National Highways by 11 per cent to Rs 64,000 crore for 2017-18. Presenting the Budget in Parliament today, Jaitley said, “In the road sector, I have stepped up the budget allocation for the National Highways from Rs 57,676 crore in the BE of 2016-17 to Rs 64,000 crore in 2017-18.”

“For transport sector, including railways, road and shipping, government provides Rs 2.41 lakh crore,” he added. Jaitley said 2,000 km of coastal connectivity roads have been identified for construction and development. This will facilitate better connectivity of ports and remote villages, he said.

You may also like to watch this video:

“The total length of roads including those under the PMGSY built from 2014-15 to current year is about 1,40,000 km, which is significantly higher than the previous three years,” Jaitley said. He said 133-km roads per day were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as against 73-km in 2011-14.

“The total length of roads including those under the PMGSY built from 2014-15 to current year is about 1,40,000 km, which is significantly higher than the previous three years,” Jaitley said. He said 133-km roads per day were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as against 73-km in 2011-14.