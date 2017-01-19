Gujarat Assembly’s Budget session to commence from February 20

“The Budget session would start from February 20 with Governor O P Kohli’s address. I will present the budget on the next day. The session would continue till March end,” said Patel, who handles Finance portfolio among others. (PTI)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today announced that the Budget session of state Assembly would commence from February 20. The state budget will be presented on February 21, he said.

This will be the first Budget of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who took over the reigns from his predecessor Anandiben Patel in August last year.