Budget session 2017: Government will welcome EC decision on simultaneous polls, says President Pranab Mukherjee

Addressing the joint session of the two houses of Parliament at the start of Budget Session, the President said the proposal of simultaneous polls needs to be debated as a move towards eradication of money power in elections.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the government will welcome any decision taken by the Election Commission on simultaneous polls to the assemblies and Lok Sabha, in consultation with political parties.

Addressing the joint session of the two houses of Parliament at the start of Budget Session, the President said the proposal of simultaneous polls needs to be debated as a move towards eradication of money power in elections.

“My government will welcome any decision by the Election Commission after consulting the political parties,” the President added.