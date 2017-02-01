Union Budget 2017: Government has realised that housing & infrastructure can be two pillars to increase GDP, says CEO, Tata Housing

Brotin Banerjee, MD & CEO, Tata Housing.

On the basis of the Finance Minister Arun Jailtley’s announcements on affordable housing/ real estate on Wednesday, Brotin Banerjee, MD & CEO, Tata Housing says, “Infrastructure status to affordable housing comes as a landmark announcement for the consumers and the real estate industry. A long-standing demand of the sector, the government has realised that housing & infrastructure can be two pillars to increase GDP and accelerate economic growth.

Easy and dedicated access to institutional financing, higher limit on external commercial borrowings will attract more investments and assure sustained growth of affordable housing in India, making it the core driving segment for real estate. On the other hand, long term financing at lower rates will reduce costs of construction for developers allowing them to pass on benefits to consumers. The new status will increase the resource allocation for the sector, catalysing housing supply and reducing the supply gap.

This budget has brought us a step closer in achieving the mission of providing Housing for all. Implementation of these schemes will be essential for its success. Clarity on the definition of ‘affordable housing’ will be useful. This is very beneficial for Tata Housing as a pan-India developer which is currently developing more than 40 million sq. ft. of affordable housing”