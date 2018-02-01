From Blackboard to Digital board: Here’s Budget 2018 roadmap for changing the face of education sector

Budget 2018 for education: The government allocated an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.38 crore for health, education and social protection.

Budget 2018 for Education: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented the annual financial statement in the Parliament. The government allocated an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.38 crore for health, education and social protection against the estimated expenditure of Rs 1.22 lakh crore in 2017-18. However, the major focus this year in the Education sector was on increasing the digital intensity in this field. Jaitley said, “Technology will be the biggest driver in improving the quality of education. We propose to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from ‘blackboard’ to ‘digital board’.”

With this initiative, the government is planning to increase the involvement of technology in the curriculum of students. Jaitley also talked about the use of technology to upgrade the skills of teachers. He said that now technology will be used to upgrade the skills of the teachers in the country through the recently launched digital portal ‘‘DIKSHA’’. This year, the government has amended the Right to Education Act so that more than 13 lakh untrained teachers get trained.

In addition to this, the central government has proposed the launch of a major initiative named ‘‘Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education (RISE) by 2022’’ with the total investment of Rs 1,00,000 crore in next four years.

FM Arun Jaitley also talked about the education of students in tribal areas. He said, “The Government is committed to provide the best quality education to tribal children in their own environment.” For this mission, the government has decided that by 2022, every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, will have an Ekalavya Model Residential School. These schools will be made at par with the Navodaya Vidyalayas and they will have the facilities that would be helpful for preserving local art and culture. The Ekalavya Model Residential School will also provide training to the students along with their skill development.

Jaitley in Budget 2018 also proposed the setting up of two new full-fledged Schools of Planning and Architecture that will be selected on “challenge mode.” In addition to this, 18 new SPAs would be established in IITs and NITs as autonomous Schools, also on challenge mode.

This year, the PM Narendra Modi government has doubled the allocation given to the Digital India programme to Rs 3073 crore in 2018-19.

This is the last Budget that was to be presented by the NDA government ahead of the General Elections 2019. The outcome of this budget is likely to positively impact common man.