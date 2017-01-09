Finance Ministry seeks Twitterati vote on focus of Budget 2017-18

Initial voting trend suggests focus of the Budget for 2017-18 to be unveiled on February 1 should be on MSME followed by low-cost housing and automobile to generate employment.

Finance Ministry today invited suggestions and comments from Twitterati on the focus of upcoming Budget to generate employment. People can exercise their voting option on the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Finance. The voting would remain open for next 4 days.

“Which area (MSME/low cost housing/automobiles and spare parts/garmenting) Government should give priority to generate employment? Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section,” the tweet said.

Initial voting trend suggests focus of the Budget for 2017-18 to be unveiled on February 1 should be on MSME followed by low-cost housing and automobile to generate employment.

“Which section (farmers/youth/women&children/ underprivileged) needs more focus in the forthcoming Budget? Please vote and give your valuable suggestions in the comments section,” another tweet said.Initial voting trend to this post suggests focus should be on farmers followed by youth and underprivileged.

You may also like to watch this

Last week it had sought suggestions from Twitterati on which sector (Infrastructure/Manufacturing/Agriculture/IT and Services) should be given more focus in the Budget.

Government has decided to present the Budget for 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual practice of unveiling it on the last working day of February, so that all allocations are available before the start of financial year from April 1. It has also decided to merge the Rail Budget with the Union Budget.