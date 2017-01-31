Farmer-oriented schemes resulted in increase of crop yield: President

The President also said: “My Government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers.” (Source: IE)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the “favourable monsoon” supplemented by “farmer-oriented schemes” of the government has resulted in increased crop yields.

“A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops,” Mukherjee said while addressing the joint session of the two houses of parliament here.

“The sown area in the current Rabi season has shown six per cent increase in comparison to last year,” Mukherjee said.

“Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana expanded ambit of risk-coverage, doubled sum insured and facilitated lowest-ever premium,” he said.

“Three crore Kisan Credit Cards will be converted into Rupay debit cards soon,” Mukherjee added.