Well rounded budget addressing requirements of various segments in economy

This budget has achieved an excellent balance between the much required focus on investments and structural reforms required for ease of doing business and simplifications - Chanda Kochhar

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union budget 2017 will be remembered, not just for its date of presentation but its attempt to curb down the flow of black money from the economic ecosystem. Although, the Finance Minister might have missed out on a few topics of discussion and hence has received a mixed reaction for the same. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the budget presented by his government for the year 2017-18 and claimed that it would lead the country towards development. He said that the year’s budget was aimed at strengthening the poor in the country.

It’s a very well rounded budget which seeks to address requirements of various segments in economy, said Chanda Kochhar, CEO, ICICI. “This budget has achieved an excellent balance between the much required focus on investments and structural reforms required for ease of doing business and simplifications,” Kochhar told reporters here today.

She further said that focus on investments in the Union Budget has been very well rounded as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed requirements of various sectors including infrastructure, rural economy, farmers in agri sector, under privileged, youth, and the financial services sector and others remarkably.

“The budgets’ focus on investments through public spending is in such a form that it will create a multiplier impact on the economy. The focus in affordable housing, parts of railways, defence and so on create a multiplier impact in the economy and will be beneficial for growth in medium and long term,” she added.