Union Budget 2017: We will all help build a transparent and efficient future for our country, says Govind Rajan, CEO FreeCharge

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union budget 2017 will be remembered, not just for its date of presentation but its attempt to curb down the flow of black money from the economic ecosystem. Although, the Finance Minister might have missed out on a few topics of discussion and hence has received a mixed reaction for the same. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the budget presented by his government for the year 2017-18 and claimed that it would lead the country towards development. He said that the year’s budget was aimed at strengthening the poor in the country.

The Union Budget 2017 was tabled earlier today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in front of both the houses of Parliament. This year the Union Budget included both General and Railway Budget. Breaking away from tradition norms, the budget received mixed reactions from different people of the industry.

Here’s what Govind Rajan, CEO FreeCharge: had to say:

“FreeCharge welcomes the policy measures aimed at accelerating the adoption of a digital economy in India. The incentives for adoption of fintech equipment, expansion of digital infrastructure in under-served areas, Aadhar Pay for wider adoption by merchants and capping cash transactions at Rs 3 Lakhs, all together have kept the spotlight on building a less-cash India. In doing so, we will all help build a transparent and efficient future for our country.”