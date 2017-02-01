Union Budget 2017: Vidhu Goyal said, ‘reform in medical education, UGC are a welcomed move’

Founder of WONK, Vidhu Goyal.

The Union Budget 2017 was tabled earlier today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in front of both the houses of Parliament. This year the Union Budget included both General and Railway Budget. Breaking away from tradition norms, the budget received mixed reactions from different people of the industry.

Here is what Vidhu Goyal, the founder of WONK, a Tutor Booking App had to say. She said,“Budget announcement for setting up an innovation fund to address poor learning outcomes in secondary schools would have a significant impact on quality of education being imparted. ICT-enabled transformation in schools is again the “need of the hour” however lack of technology infrastructure may come across as a major hurdle. Greater autonomy to higher education institutions would hopefully address issues around infrastructure, faculty shortage and international exposure. Efforts to reform medical education & UGC are a welcomed move.”

About the Educational sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced, “ For the youth, I propose introduction of a system of measuring annual learning. Emphasis will be given to science education in schools. National Testing agency to conduct all examinations in higher education, freeing CBSE and other agencies. 100 skill centres will be made across India. Creatively and innovativity will be promoted. 3479 educationally backward blocks will be given focus. Swayam platform will be launched with atleast 350 online courses and it will be made available through DTH. PM Kaushal Kendras will be extended to 600 districts; 100 international skill centres to be opened to help people get jobs abroad.”