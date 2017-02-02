Union Budget 2017: Launch of DigiGaon to promote telemedicine commendable, says Ameera Shah, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

“Announcements made from reduction of the cost on life saving drugs to the launch of DigiGaon to promote telemedicine are commendable,” she said.

Ameera Shah, MD & Promoter at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made many positive announcemnets for the healthcare sector in the Union Budget 2017. “Announcements made from reduction of the cost on life saving drugs to the launch of DigiGaon to promote telemedicine are commendable,” she said. “Also, the new rules to be formulated for medical devices will help in reducing costs of medical devices. With import of such devices our diagnostic chains with be at par with international diagnostic chains,” she further said. “With the announcement of further investments into the medical education, different branches such as pathologies, diagnostics will gain momentum. Linking aadhaar cards with the health conditions of the citizens is another great initiative undertaken by the government,” she added.

Reacting to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s proposals for the healthcare sector in the Budget 2017-18, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said: “While we were hopeful that healthcare would be accorded a national priority sector status, the structural reform in medical education, in particular the increase in number of post graduate medical seats and DNB courses is praiseworthy as it was long-awaited.”

The government yesterday decided to continue its efforts to reduce the cost of healthcare with plans to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics rules and devising new rules for the medical devices.

