Union Budget 2017: HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said ‘Not too concerned about fiscal deficit target’

Chairman HDFC Deepak Parekh.

Union Budget 2017 that was presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier today was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an excellent budget. Deepak Parekh who is the Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reacted to the budget. He said, “Not too concerned about 3.2% fiscal deficit target. Marginal increase in fiscal deficit acceptable till growth returns. Trade imbalance between India & China remains a concern.”

There was a lot of uncertainty before the presentation of budget due to the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed who suffered a cardiac arrest on January 31 during the speech of President Pranab Mukherjee.

PM Narendra Modi said that the budget will give new strength to the economy while focusing on eliminating corruption. He said that the budget is devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor. He also claimed that the budget is aimed at the well-being of the villagers and farmers and will double the income of farmers