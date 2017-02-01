Union Budget 2017: Finance Ministry has done a commendable job, says Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited.

The Chief Financial Officer of Wipro Limited Jatin Dalal has complimented the Government of India for delivering a budget that takes the previous good work in the right direction. He said, “I commend the Finance Minister for delivering a Budget that is a clear continuation of policy direction. The Budget’s focus on investments in infrastructure creation while easing private sector’s access to credit will generate jobs and increase productivity.”

Mr. Dalal also praised government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and generate jobs and welcomed the initiatives taken to convert India into a cashess economy. “The thrust on digital economy, deployment of analytics in tax administration and initiatives on cyber-security demonstrate the significance of Information Technology among Government’s priorities,” he said.

He was positive towards the efforts taken to reduce tax burden on small companies and corporate powerhouses. Mr. Dalal said, “Corporate India welcomes the initiatives to expand the tax base and eliminate evasion. While the targeted proposals on corporate taxation are welcome, progressive steps towards achieving competitive tax rates could have attracted global investors.”