Union Budget 2017: Aakash Chaudhry said, “Setting up National Testing Service is laudable”

Aakash Chaudhry of Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.

Union Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier tabled the Union Budget 2017 on February 1in front of both the houses of Parliament. This year the Union Budget included both General and Railway Budget and it received mixed reactions from different people of the industry. This is what Aakash Chaudhry, Director of Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd had to say, “The proposals stated by the government in the union budget will definitely lead to a paradigm shift in the education sector. It will give an impetus to quality education and global exposure. The decision to set up two new AIIMS in Jharkhand and Gujarat will open options galore for medical aspirants, thereby giving more quality medical professionals to our country.”

He also said, “Increase in the number of post graduate seats for medical sciences is a welcome move and will greatly benefit the students aiming at higher studies and research.”

“Further, the government’s effort to set up National Testing Service (NTS) to bring greater professionalism in conducting all higher education entrance examinations is also laudable. Overall, the budget has been quite constructive and we are looking forward to a better and significant education for students across the country,” he said.

During the announcement of Budget 2017, here is what Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said about the Educational sector- Introduction of a system of measuring annual learning. Emphasis will be given to science education in schools. National Testing agency to conduct all examinations in higher education, freeing CBSE and other agencies. 100 skill centres will be made across India. Creatively and innovativity will be promoted. 3479 educationally backward blocks will be given focus. Swayam platform will be launched with atleast 350 online courses and it will be made available through DTH.