Neelesh Talathi, CFO-Pepperfry.com

Neelesh Talathi, CFO-Pepperfry.com, says the Union Budget 2017 “Promotes Growth, Builds Digital India”. The Union Budget 2018 has set the right priorities as India takes head-on the challenging global economic environment. The emphasis is rightly on growth with a slew of initiatives including higher allocation to infrastructure, increased emphasis on affordable housing & more disposal income in the hands of middle class Indians.

The Budget continues to focus on transforming India as a Digital Leader by allowing for easier flow of capital to create jobs and fostering innovation in our country, connecting Bharat and encouraging indigenous manufacture of POS terminals. These steps towards creating a digital economy will help grow our ecommerce ecosystem.

The Indian furniture industry employs around 5mn people and over 85% operate in the unorganised sector. We are heartened with the Government’s investment in skill upgradation and tax relief for the MSME sector. The Pepperfry marketplace continues to be committed to a strong partnership with small business owners and craftsmen; together we shall help 20 million Indians create beautiful homes by 2020.”