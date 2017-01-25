Hope government reduces corporate tax rate in Budget 2017: Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala



Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala on Wednesday told CNBC-TV18 that he hopes Modi government reduces corporate tax rate in Budget 2017. “Growth depends on GST, global economy. Thus, it is difficult to predict growth.” He also told the business news channel that November wasn’t a good month for rural markets and wholesale players and he expects FY18 would be better than FY17 for the company.

Narendra Modi government will be presenting Budget 2017 on February 1. Yesterday, Supreme Court dismissed the plea to change the Budget date from February 1. The Budget is special not only for the fact that it has been preponed but more importantly because it comes within months after Modi government’s massive demonestisation drive. Most analysts and economists expect Budget 2017 to be tax-payer friendly, especially given the pain that common man has faced after old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes ceased to be legal tender money.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31. The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9. The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget is going to end from this fiscal, with the Finance Ministry accepting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the General Budget.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that railway travel may become pricier for passengers come the next financial year.