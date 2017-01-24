Budget 2017: Initiatives should be taken to roll out New Education policy (NEP), says Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MBD Group

“A general tax holiday or tax incentive to those engaged in promoting education under the new tax regime will make the sector more accessible to the public,” she said.

Stating that skill development and promotion of education has been one of the key focus of the NDA government, Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group on Tuesday shared her expectations for the education sector for the upcoming Budget 2017. She said that the government must make books, note books and educational material including e-learning education programs at nil rate under the new GST regime. “A general tax holiday or tax incentive to those engaged in promoting education under the new tax regime will make the sector more accessible to the public,” she said. She also added that initiatives should also be taken to roll out the much awaited New Education policy (NEP) to usher in an era of reforms in teacher training, curriculum upgradation and modernization.

Narendra Modi government will be presenting Budget 2017 on February 1. Yesterday, Supreme Court dismissed the plea to change the Budget date from February 1. The Budget is special not only for the fact that it has been preponed but more importantly because it comes within months after Modi government’s massive demonestisation drive. Most analysts and economists expect Budget 2017 to be tax-payer friendly, especially given the pain that common man has faced after old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes ceased to be legal tender money.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31. The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9. The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget is going to end from this fiscal, with the Finance Ministry accepting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the General Budget.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that railway travel may become pricier for passengers come the next financial year.