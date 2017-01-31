Budget 2017 expected to provide enabling environment for giving further push to digital cashless economy

Considering that the entire economy of India can be prejudicially impacted by cyber security breaches, it is imperative that a big quantum of money needs to be set aside for cyber security initiatives and projects

This year’s Budget is one of the most awaited Budgets in the history of independent India. The significance of the present Budget can hardly be over emphasized, given the recent demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

With the increased focus on digital cashless economy, this year’s Budget is expected to provide enabling environment for giving further push to digital cashless economy in India. It is hard to predict what will be in the Budget. However, from my standpoint, it is very clear that the Budget must address interalia amongst others the various parameters which go on to make a strong robust digital payment ecosystem.

The biggest problem that India is currently facing in the post-demonetization era, is the increasing volume of cyber security breaches. Breaches are taking place in the banking, financial, governmental, and private networks. Hence, one of the most important areas where the Budget should allocate funds, relate to protecting and preserving cyber security of India and Indian Critical Information Infrastructures.

Considering that the entire economy of India can be prejudicially impacted by cyber security breaches, it is imperative that a big quantum of money needs to be set aside for cyber security initiatives and projects and also for the purposes of creating more awareness about cyber security.

Another important thrust area which the Budget should address relates to enabling measures and processes which can help further in encouraging the adoption and continuous usage of digital cashless transactions. In that case, the Budget would come up with very strong incentives for people who would be using the digital cashless transactions. Digital payments and mobile payments need to be given extra incentives in terms of strengthening digital and mobile payments usage trends in a robust manner.

The Budget needs to be specifically allocate dedicated funds for protection and preservation of banking and financial networks and Critical Information Infrastructures in India.

One of the key areas relate to protection and preservation of India’s cyber defence. India still does not have a dedicated cyber army. However, there is a need for allocating more resources for coming up with dedicated cyber defence mechanisms which can help protect India’s sovereign interest in cyberspace.

Further, the Budget also needs to come up with strong allocations of funds for fighting cybercrimes. At a time, when the global cost of cybercrimes is expected to be 2 Trillion USD by 2019, it is imperative that India needs to allocate funds for effective fight against cybercrimes as also for dedicated investment into the capacity building measures pertaining to detection, investigation and prosecution as also convictions of cybercrimes in India.

At a time when the Indian IT industry could be impacted by the recent developments in the US, it is the time for giving up the fillip to the Indian IT industry by coming up with enabling incentives and sops in this regard.

In today’s world, the Budget also need to specifically allocate separate funds to fight the menace of cyber radicalization and cyber extremism as also cyber terrorism which are beginning to impact India and Indian society.

Strong enabling measures need to be put in place which can further help and enable India to march towards cashless digital economy. E-commerce, m-commerce and mobile payments are important sectors which need to get more incentives for further promoting and encouraging the growth of Indian economy.

The aforesaid are some of the important areas which I would expect that the Indian Budget 2017 should address, from the perspectives of the cyberspace world. The aforesaid expectations are based on the recent developments as also the proclaimed policy of the Government of India to push India towards the digital cashless economy. It will be interesting to see the actual allocation of funds by the Budget 2017.

(The author Pavan Duggal, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, is Asia’s & India’s leading expert and authority on Cyberlaw, Cyber Security Law & Mobile Law)