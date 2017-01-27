Budget 2017: Expect investments in technology for warehouses and storage facilities, says Tarun Arora, IG International

The facilities will lend a hand to organise the industry thus, improving profitability and employment opportunities, he further added.

Tarun Arora, Director, IG International on Friday said that he is hopeful that government will roll out schemes that are beneficial for the industry at large in the upcoming Budget 2017. “We would like to see investments in technology for warehouses and storage facilities in order to prevent wastage of fresh food/fruits and improved infrastructure including roadways and railways for better distribution management,” he said. The facilities will lend a hand to organise the industry thus, improving profitability and employment opportunities, he further added.

Narendra Modi government will be presenting Budget 2017 on February 1. Yesterday, Supreme Court dismissed the plea to change the Budget date from February 1. The Budget is special not only for the fact that it has been preponed but more importantly because it comes within months after Modi government’s massive demonetisation drive. Most analysts and economists expect Budget 2017 to be tax-payer friendly, especially given the pain that common man has faced after old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes ceased to be legal tender money.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31. The first part of the Budget Session will run until February 9. The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget is going to end from this fiscal, with the Finance Ministry accepting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the General Budget.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that railway travel may become pricier for passengers come the next financial year.