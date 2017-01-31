Budget 2017: Expect government provides support for growth of smartphones & tablets, says Suneet Tuli, DataWind

The recent demontization reform by the Government set the ground for a cashless economy. The government needs to significantly increase spending in both their vision for Digital India and Education.

Currently, India is the second largest fastest growing smartphone market, after China. India has registered strong growth and is extensively contributing to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India is rapidly moving towards digital economy and mobile banking for which smartphones will play a crucial role to support the overall vision of a cashless economy. The recent demontization reform by the Government set the ground for a cashless economy. The government needs to significantly increase spending in both their vision for Digital India and Education. The impact of demonetization on the economy will be long lasting if it’s not now bolstered with an Indian equivalent of quantitative easing similar to what the US and western economies did after the 2008 banking collapse.

India still has a long way to go as for the penetration of smartphone and tablets to the total potential population, hence it is important that Government provides support for the growth of smartphones and tablets. The Government had launched the ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns to rev up the economy, boost investor confidence and re-chart India’s growth story. Both these campaigns provide significant opportunity for transforming the country’s telecom sector and spearhead the economic growth. This digital and internet divide can be addressed through technology intervention, at an affordable price.. In India, the internet penetration levels are abysmally low at about 400 million which is less than 35% of the total population or is marginally higher than 35% if one was to consider the over one billion cellular subscribers according to data released by the country’s telecom regulator.

A well-planned Internet penetration programme can solve the problem towards building a digitally strong India. A thought out framework is needed (and to be acted upon) that ensures democratisation of technology, and most affordable connectivity made available at the grass root level. The provision of infrastructure further needs to be supported by an awareness and educational campaign that enthuses the disconnected to leverage the inherent benefits. Affordable tablets, smart phones and phablets are very much in the market, what we lack is internet connectivity and educational content. There is a need to collectively work towards improving these by creating better IT infrastructure and making available educational oriented content on the computing devices for easy adoption.

The lack of a robust digital infrastructure in the country is one of the key challenges that needs to be overcome to realise the dream of a Digital India. Digital revolution requires a strategic eco system to sustain and grow in the right direction. For success, it is imperative that we customise the adoption to suit the social environment.

Post-demonetisation Government can look at rationalizing tax rates or changing the tax slab in a manner so that there more disposable income in the hands of people, especially low end smartphonesand tablets which has the largest growing potential and to support the rural population & low income strata, the Govt should give tax exemption to devicessub INR 5000. This will lead to overall increase in consumption and growth in telecom industry.The Government should also aim to introduce the much awaited GST at the earliest as it will significantly increase efficiency and ease of doing business.

(The article has been authored by Suneet Singh Tuli. He is CEO and Founder, DataWind Inc)