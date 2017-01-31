Economic Survey experts speak: Newsrise says India’s economy to grow 6.75-7.5 pct in 2017/18

Budget 2017: The Narendra Modi government has had to tread a very careful path that looks to power demand to kick-start a weak economy, but at the same time it has to be careful about its fiscal position, which is comfortable enough, but can get out of control if profligate policies are announced. In this situation, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the joint session of Parliament and highlighted the government’s tilt towards making the life of the common man easier as well as ensure that s/he is able to access government schemes and in other ways be a beneficiary of not just sops but also the exercise to provide a better working environment in the country. BSE Sensex fell a tad even as the President was speaking and experts said that markets have reacted in this manner as there is uncertainty about what the Economic Survey will show. Analysts have reacted to the address in varying ways. Check out their views here:
- Newsrise, in its outlook, says the Economic Survey is expected to says that India’s economy to grow 6.75-7.5 pct in 2017/18. It said, “India’s economy is expected to grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year, the finance ministry will say in its pre-budget Economic Survey on Tuesday.” Newswire was citing its own sources
- Amongst the first to comment after President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech was Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He said, “Government is a complete failure in job creation, this is my main point.”
- Power Minister Piyush Goyal also commented on President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech. He said, “President has outlined and highlighted Govt’s commitment to working for welfare of the poor, farmers.”