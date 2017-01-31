Economic Survey experts speak: Newsrise says India’s economy to grow 6.75-7.5 pct in 2017/18

Budget 2017: President Pranab Mukherjee addresses Joint session of Parliament.

Budget 2017: The Narendra Modi government has had to tread a very careful path that looks to power demand to kick-start a weak economy, but at the same time it has to be careful about its fiscal position, which is comfortable enough, but can get out of control if profligate policies are announced. In this situation, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the joint session of Parliament and highlighted the government’s tilt towards making the life of the common man easier as well as ensure that s/he is able to access government schemes and in other ways be a beneficiary of not just sops but also the exercise to provide a better working environment in the country. BSE Sensex fell a tad even as the President was speaking and experts said that markets have reacted in this manner as there is uncertainty about what the Economic Survey will show. Analysts have reacted to the address in varying ways. Check out their views here: