Economic Survey calls for central agency to cut bank and corporate bad loans; see how will it work

The Economic Survey 2016-17 has recommended establishing a centralised agency to take over the largest and most difficult stressed loans from public sector banks in order to help clean their balance sheets and provide an impetus to further lending to spur economic activity.

The proposed Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency (PARA) could make politically tough decisions in such cases to reduce debt, the survey said.

India has been trying to solve its ‘Twin Balance Sheet’ (TBS) problem — overleveraged companies and bad-loan-encumbered banks, which is a legacy of the boom years in mid-2000s, when companies launched several new projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees, and stepped up hiring with the help of credit from banks, the survey said.

It added that now a “decisive resolution is urgently needed before the TBS problem becomes a serious drag on growth”.

Drawbacks of the current approach

Thus far, the decisions to solve individual stressed loans have been left to the banks themselves, who find it difficult to resolve these cases for many reasons. In most cases, banks simply refinance the debtors, making it costlier for the government as it means the bad debts keep rising, increasing the ultimate recapitalisation bill for the government.

Further, the decision to refinance the banks to continue their lending has also not worked out quite as well, as banks hesitate to lend even with adequate capital in hand till they can’t assess the future impact of bad loans on their books, the survey said.

Moreover, private asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) too haven’t proved any more successful than banks in resolving bad debts, it added.

Investment slows as credit tightens

“The consequent squeeze of banks has led them to slow credit growth to crucial sectors — especially to industry and medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs) — to levels unseen over the past two decades. As this has occurred, growth in private and overall investment has turned negative,” it said.

Observing that gross NPAs climbed to almost 12% of gross advances for public sector banks at end-September 2016, the survey said, at this level, India’s NPA ratio is higher than any other major emerging market, with the exception of Russia.

The survey said the problem has continued to fester as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the banking system (especially public sector banks) keep increasing, while credit and investment keep falling.

Need for a new approach

Now it is time to consider a different approach, the survey said, outlining how could the problem of the Twin Balance Sheet — banks and corporate — be solved.

PARA (Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency) would purchase specified (large) loans from banks and then work them out, either by converting debt to equity and selling the stakes in auctions or by granting debt reduction. Once the loans are off the books of the public sector banks, the government would recapitalise them, restoring their financial health and allowing them to get back to making new loans, the survey said.

Similarly, once the financial viability of the over-indebted enterprises (such as the large, over-indebted infrastructure and steel firms) is restored, they will be able to focus on their operations, rather than their finances. And they will finally be able to consider new investments, it added.