Universal Basic Income could be a reality soon: Here’s why Economic Survey says it is necessary

The Survey pointed that the “capacity of the State in delivering essential services such as health and education is weak due to low capacity, with high levels of corruption, clientelism, rules and red tape. At the level of the states, competitive populism is more in evidence than competitive service delivery.” (Reuters)

Economic Survey 2016-17 talks about the need to introduce Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme in the country. This would replace the existing subsidy-based poverty alleviation programmes of the country. Justifying the need for UBI, the Economic Survey 2016-17 says, “India needs an evolution in the underlying economic vision across the political spectrum and further reforms are not just a matter of overcoming vested interests that obstruct them.”

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey 2016-17 in Parliament today. The survey listed some of the challenges that might impede India’s progress. These were: “ambivalence about property rights and the private sector, deficiencies in State capacity, especially in delivering essential services and inefficient redistribution.”

The Survey pointed that the “capacity of the State in delivering essential services such as health and education is weak due to low capacity, with high levels of corruption, clientelism, rules and red tape. At the level of the states, competitive populism is more in evidence than competitive service delivery.”

According to the Survey, redistribution by the government is far from efficient in targeting the poor. This is intrinsic to current programs because spending is likely to be greatest in states with better institutions and which will therefore have fewer poor.”

Watch This Also:





The Survey noted that over the past two years, the government has made considerable progress toward reducing subsidies, especially related to petroleum products. Technology was the main instrument for addressing the leakage problem and the pilots for direct benefit transfer in fertilizer represented a very important new direction in this regard.

The Survey also noted that India has come a long way in terms of “economic performance and reforms” Economic Survey 2016-17 said there was still a journey ahead to achieve dynamism and social justice. Completing this journey would require broader societal shifts in the underlying vision.

Earlier in the day, President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the Budget session of Parliament, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope there would be good discussion over the budget by political parties and which would be used for forwarding people-friendly development measures.

“Yet another new tradition comes into effect from today. Budget is being presented one month ahead and the rail Budget has now become a part of the Union Budget,” PM Modi told reporters ahead of the inauguration of Budget session.

“There will be extensive debate in the Parliament on this issue and it will also reflect the ensuing benefits from the decision in the days to come. I am optimistic that all political parties will join hands to ensure a healthy debate in the Parliament in the larger public interest,” he added.

In his address to the joint session of Parliament, President Mukherjee hailed Modi government’s development initiatives and its efforts to fight against corruption and black money.