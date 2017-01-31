Meet Josh Felman, Economic Advisor to India’s CEA Arvind Subramanian

During the Asian crisis, Joshua Felman was working as the IMF representative in Indonesia to restore its banking sector back to a financial stability. (Twitter)

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in his address about the Economic Survey 2017 spoke of one Josh Felman. The CEA thanked him for his help in the production of the Economic Survey 2017. Felman, who is currently stationed in Delhi serves as the head of the International Monetary Fund’s office in India since August 1, 2006. Felman has been working as a long-term expert provided by the International Monetary Fund. Prior to his assignment in India, Felman was a senior officer in the IMF headquarters in Washington D.C and was in charge of operations in Korea and research in Asia.

Felman is known to have been involved with issues in Asia for a very long time. During the Asian crisis, he was working as the IMF representative in Indonesia to restore its banking sector back to a financial stability. He was then sent to the Philippines with the responsibility of IMF’s operations in the country as it was working to come out of the lingering effects of the Asian crisis.

He had earlier served as the Assistant Director of the Research department, during which he had led research teams to simultaneous slowdowns of the BRICS economies. He had also written sustainability reports for the G20 on India and China. Felman did his graduation from Oxford University in England. He is also a well-known author among economists. His most recent (co-authored) publication is Frontiers of Monetary Policymaking: Adding the Exchange Rate as a Tool to Combat Deflationary Risks in the Czech Republic.

Also watch:

The Economic Survey is the report card of the success and failure of the government’s policies for the economy of the country in the given financial year. It is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor, Arvind Subramanian in this case and provides an insight into the growth prospects of the country’s economy.It is tabled in the parliament a day ahead of the presentation of the Union budget by the Finance Minister. Although, this year the Union Budget is to be presented on February 1, a change in the traditional presentation on the last day of the month.