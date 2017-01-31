Economic Survey to recommend ‘Universal Basic Income’ for all citizens: Report

“Further, BCI has continued to fall on a year-on-year basis (12.0 per cent),” the survey by economic think-tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said. (Reuters)

The Economic Survey to be presented in the Parliament today may recommend “Universal Basic Income (UBI)” for all citizens of the country, according to reports. The government will seek Universal Income in lieu of the subsidy given to citizens. It is believed that UBI would be the prominent theme of the Economic Survey.

UBI would mark a break from the subsidy-focussed poverty alleviation programmes of the past regimes. Instead, it would allow people to get direct cash transfers in their bank accounts in place of subsidies.

The Finance Ministry of India presents the Economic Survey in the parliament every year, just before the Union Budget. It is the ministry’s view on the annual economic development of the country. Economic Survey reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months, summarizes the performance on major development programs, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.

Economic Survey is presented to both houses of Parliament during the Budget Session.

Among other things, Economic Survey 2017 will recommend GST and tax cuts to complement the demonetisation process. The Clear costs of note ban would be known by the end of Financial Year 2017. The Survey may also recommend removal of all restrictions on cash supply.

According to reports, the “black” cash in the country is estimated to be around Rs 2lakh crore. With the unreturned cash in the wake of demonetisation, the government may also see fiscal gains.

However, the amount of total unreturned cash after demonetisation is not yet known. Agencies reported that the The total cash supply by the end of February would be at the 86% of the demand. Economic Survey may also inform that most of the cash deposited in banks has already been withdrawn.