Economic Survey 2017 tabled by Modi government: From GDP growth to prospects, here are key highlights

Budget Session 2017: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament. A flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Survey reviewed the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months, summarizes the performance on major development programs, and highlights the policy initiatives of the Narendra Modi government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term. This document is presented to both houses of Parliament during the Budget Session. It will be followed by the presentation of the Budget 2017 tomorrow. The Survey also indicated the government’s priorities and thrust areas for the forthcoming Budget.

Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2017:

Economic Survey 2017 recommends reforms in labour and tax policies to make the Apparel and Leather sector globally competitive

Excise related taxes is set to decline by 0.1% of FY18 GDP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-debated demonetisation decision is a risk to FY18 GDP growth forecast, says Economic Survey 2017.

Economic Survey 2017 predicts FY 18 GDP growth in range of 6.75-7.5%.