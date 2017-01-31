Economic Survey 2017: Leather and footwear industry crucial in generating formal and productive jobs

The survey further states that the above-mentioned sectors have the potential to provide a lot of opportunities for job creation for the weaker sections of the society, notable women. (ANI)

The Economic Survey 2017 tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday states that the Apparel and Leather and Footwear sectors were suitable for the generation of formal and productive jobs in the country. The survey further states that the above-mentioned sectors have the potential to provide a lot of opportunities for job creation for the weaker sections of the society, notable women. The survey mentions that India has immense opportunity in these sectors to push exports as the rise in wage levels in China has resulted in the stabilisation or the losing of market shares in the products, which implies that India remains well in position to take proper advantage of the decrease in competition from China owing to the lower wage costs in the country.

Although, the survey does mention a list of challenges faced by India. According to the survey, the market space vacated by China is being taken over by Bangladesh and Vietnam, while Indonesia comes into the competition in case of footwear business. Indian companies, meanwhile face struggles related to logistics, labour regulations, tax and tariff policy and the disadvantages arising from the environment surrounding trade as compared to the other competitors. The survey states that India imposes a 10% tariff on man-made fibres in relation to 6% on cotton fibres. The global demands for apparel; was also noted to be moving from cotton fibre to manmade fibre products. The report states that India’s competitors in the sector enjoy a better market access at 0 or at least lower tariff rates in the two important importing markets; the USA and the European Community (EU). Another major problem reported in the leather sector is that despite having a huge cattle population, India’s numbers in leather exports remained quite low and on a decline due to the limited availability of cattle slaughter in India.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





The survey goes on to suggest several measures make these sectors competitive on a global scale. It recommends that there is a need to undertake rationalisation of domestic policies which are inconsistent with global demand patterns. The survey states that various measures were taken by the Government for textiles and apparels in 2016 which made sure that these firms would be provided with a subsidy for increasing employment. But these steps would need to be complemented by further actions such as an FTA with EU and UK in the case of apparel, which is expected to offset an existing disadvantage by India’s competitors- Bangladesh, Vietnam and Ethiopia. The FTA might also give India a relative advantage compared to its competitors. It further said that the introduction of Goods and Service Tax bills would offer a brilliant opportunity for the Indian firms to rationalise domestic indirect taxes so that they do not discriminate in the case of apparels against the production of finished products which use man-made fibres, and against the production of non-leather based footwear.