Economic Survey 2017: CEA Arvind Subramanian takes to Twitter with top issues

Economic Survey 2017: Arvind Subramanian.

Economic Survey 2017: President Pranab Mukherjee kick-started the Budget session with his address to the joint session of Parliament. In his speech, he underscored Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s economic achievements as well as highlighted its efforts to provide a better life for the poor in the country. In its wake, the Economic Survey, which contains assumptions underpinning Budget 2017 and also highlight new policy ideas, was tabled in Parliament and chief economic adviser (CEA), Arvind Subramanian took to Twitter to post some of the top issues to pay attention to. The survey was prepared by Arvind Subramanian. The Economic Survey, which sets the scene for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fourth annual budget on Wednesday, said the implementation of wage hikes and muted tax receipts would put pressure on the fiscal deficit in 2017/18. Here are a few of the tweets by Subramanian.

GROWTH

* 2017/18 GDP growth seen between 6.75 and 7.5 percent year on year

* GDP growth rate at constant market prices for the current year 2016/17 is placed at 7.1 percent

MONETARY POLICY

* Sharp rise in prices in 2017/18 may cap monetary easing headroom – ET NOW on Twitter

* Market interest rates seen lower in 2017/18 due to demonetisation – ET NOW on Twitter

FISCAL DEFICIT

* Implementation of wage hike, muted tax receipts to put pressure on fiscal deficit in 2017/18

DEMONETISATION

* Remonetisation will ensure that the cash squeeze is eliminated by April 2017

UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME

* Universal basic income (UBI) proposal a powerful idea, but not ready for implementation

* UBI an alternative to plethora of state subsidies for poverty alleviation

* UBI would cost between 4 and 5 percent of GDP.

(With inputs from Reuters)