Economic Survey 2016-17: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after the Economic Survey 2016-17 and other reports were tabled in the house. The house met at 12.56 p.m. after President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to both houses of Parliament.

Chairman Mohammad Hamid Ansari first read out obituary references to former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche and others, and then asked members to lay their papers on the table of the house.

