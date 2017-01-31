Economic Survey 2017: Rising crude oil prices a risk to FY18 growth forecast; check how

OPEC, a group of 13 oil producing nations, decided on November 30 to cut global crude oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day. (Reuters)

The Economic Survey 2016-17 has listed rising crude oil prices as one of the three major risks to its next fiscal year GDP growth forecast. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has pegged the GDP growing at 6.75-7.5% in the next financial year 2017-18. OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Companies) and other major oil producers of the world in November agreed to trim output to help balance the markets and provide a support to falling prices.

OPEC, a group of 13 oil producing nations, decided on November 30 to cut global crude oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day. It was first such agreement between these producers since 2008. Oil prices have steadily risen since then with Saudi Arabia saying 80% of the agreed cuts have been achieved since the deal became effective on January 1, before falling again in the most recent trading sessions, as the drilling in the US climbing to highest in a year countered OPEC’s efforts to limit the supply.

Price of Indian basket of crude oil for the month of December has risen to $52.74 per barrel from a low of $39.88 per barrel for the month of April. This could also limit the headroom for the government to hike excise duty on retail fuel further. “With rising oil prices, the window to hike excise duty could narrow, as the government might have to rescind the hike that was brought into force when oil prices were sliding,” CRISIL Research said in a note earlier last week.

On a fortnightly basis, the price of Indian basket of crude oil has risen to $54.24/bbl for the fortnight of January 16, from $53.05/bbl for the preceding fortnight. Further, weakening Indian rupee against the US dollar also extends pressure upon Indian buyers of crude oil and the nation’s imports. Economic survey also lists impact of demonetisation and rising global trade tensions as other risks to FY18 GDP forecast.