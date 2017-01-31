Economic Survey 2017 projects agricultural growth of 4.1% from 1.2% in 2015-16

The Economic Survey 2017 further predicts that the Industrial Sector would further grow at an estimated to moderate to 5.2% in 2016-17 from 7.4% in 2015-16. (Reuters)

The Economic Survey 2017 tabled in the parliament before the presentation of the budget for the FY17-18 predicts an agricultural growth of 4.1% in the current year from 1.2% in 2015-16. Although, it notes that the currency shortage would affect the supply of some farm products. The Economic Survey 2017 further predicts that the Industrial Sector would further grow at an estimated to moderate to 5.2% in 2016-17 from 7.4% in 2015-16. It further shows that the Real per capita GSDP between 1983 to 2014 shows across-the-board improvement. The survey also cautions that a rise in oil prices would also be a risk to the growth forecast.

The Economic Survey states that the labour, migration in India was increasing at accelerating rate, according to a new study. The Service sector is estimated to be growing at 8.9% in 2016-17 from 8.8% in 2015-16. Market interest rates were seen lowering in FY18 due to demonetisation, according to the Economic survey. The Economic Survey also provide its take on the GST and states that the fiscal gains from demonetisation and GST would take time to realise.

The Economic Survey is the report card of the success and failure of the government’s policies for the economy of the country in the given financial year. It is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor, Arvind Subramanian in this case and provides an insight into the growth prospects of the country’s economy.



It is tabled in the parliament a day ahead of the presentation of the Union budget by the Finance Minister. Although, this year the Union Budget is to be presented on February 1, a change in the traditional presentation on the last day of the month.