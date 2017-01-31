Economic Survey 2016-17 Live blog and Updates: Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation, says President in address to Parliament

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the Economic Survey 2016-17 in Parliament today. The Economic Survey gives broad picture of the state of the economy and the way forward. The Survey is expected to indicate the government’s priorities and thrust areas for the forthcoming Budget. It will be followed by the presentation of the Budget 2017 on February 1. Track FE for the latest from the Survey:
11:25AM: A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops, says President
11:24AM: The sown area in the current Rabi season has shown six percent increase in comparison to last year, says President
11:23AM: My Government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers, says President
11:22AM: Corpus of NABARD fund increased to Rs 41,000 cr, says President
11:20AM: My government is making ‘naari shakti’ an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities: President Pranab Mukherjee
11:19AM: Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my government took proactive steps, its now under control: President
11:18AM: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women: President Pranab Mukherjee
11:17AM: 37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, says President
11:16AM: Under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time, says President
11:15AM: Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases, says President
11:14AM: My Government has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor, says President
11:13AM: My Government is committed to provide shelter to every houseless poor household through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, says President
11:12AM: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor, says President
11:11AM: The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor, says President
11:10AM: Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation
11:10AM: An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unbanked
11:10AM: Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes
11:09AM: To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started
11:09AM: Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana
11:09AM: Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year
11:09AM: Janashakti has transformed Swachh Bharat Mission into a jan-andolan
11:08AM: My government salutes the strength of janashakti and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman
11:08AM: At the core of all my Govt’s policies is the welfare of the garib, dalit, peedit, shoshit, vanchit, kisan, shramik &yuva
11:07AM: My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya
11:07AM: This year marks the 350th birth anniversary of the great Sikh Guru – Guru Gobind Singhji
11:06AM: We are observing the one thousandth birth anniversary of the great saint-philosopher Ramanujacharya
11:05AM: This year marks the Centenary year of Champaran Satyagraha
11:05AM: Resilience & forbearance demonstrated by countrymen recently in fight against black money & corruption is remarkable
11:04AM: Resilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable: President
11:03AM: This is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget with the first time: President
11:00AM: President starts addressing joint session of Parliament
10:45AM: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament, will address members of both the houses shortly
10:40 AM: PM Narendra Modi speaks ahead of Parliament meet, says ‘hope Budget session is fruitful’
10:35AM: Had discussions with parties individually & collectively. Productive & detailed discussion of budget should be done: PM Modi
10:30AM: Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear: Venkaiah Naidu
10:10AM: The benchmark Sensex dropped over 98 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 8,600-mark in early session today as participants kept their bets to a minimum tracking the Economic Survey due later in the day