Economic Survey 2016-17 Live blog and Updates: Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation, says President in address to Parliament

This will be the first time when the General and Railway Budget will be presented simultaneously. Economic Survey 2016-17 will be tabled shortly.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the Economic Survey 2016-17 in Parliament today. The Economic Survey gives broad picture of the state of the economy and the way forward. The Survey is expected to indicate the government’s priorities and thrust areas for the forthcoming Budget. It will be followed by the presentation of the Budget 2017 on February 1. Track FE for the latest from the Survey:

11:25AM: A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops, says President

11:24AM: The sown area in the current Rabi season has shown six percent increase in comparison to last year, says President

11:23AM: My Government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers, says President

11:22AM: Corpus of NABARD fund increased to Rs 41,000 cr, says President

11:20AM: My government is making ‘naari shakti’ an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities: President Pranab Mukherjee

11:19AM: Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my government took proactive steps, its now under control: President

11:18AM: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women: President Pranab Mukherjee

11:17AM: 37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, says President

11:16AM: Under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time, says President

11:15AM: Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases, says President

11:14AM: My Government has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor, says President

11:13AM: My Government is committed to provide shelter to every houseless poor household through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, says President

11:12AM: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor, says President

11:11AM: The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor, says President

11:10AM: Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation

11:10AM: An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unbanked

11:10AM: Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes

11:09AM: To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started

11:09AM: Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

11:09AM: Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year

11:09AM: Janashakti has transformed Swachh Bharat Mission into a jan-andolan

11:08AM: My government salutes the strength of janashakti and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman

11:08AM: At the core of all my Govt’s policies is the welfare of the garib, dalit, peedit, shoshit, vanchit, kisan, shramik &yuva

11:07AM: My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

11:07AM: This year marks the 350th birth anniversary of the great Sikh Guru – Guru Gobind Singhji

11:06AM: We are observing the one thousandth birth anniversary of the great saint-philosopher Ramanujacharya

11:05AM: This year marks the Centenary year of Champaran Satyagraha

11:05AM: Resilience & forbearance demonstrated by countrymen recently in fight against black money & corruption is remarkable

11:03AM: This is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget with the first time: President

11:00AM: President starts addressing joint session of Parliament

10:45AM: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament, will address members of both the houses shortly

10:40 AM: PM Narendra Modi speaks ahead of Parliament meet, says ‘hope Budget session is fruitful’

10:35AM: Had discussions with parties individually & collectively. Productive & detailed discussion of budget should be done: PM Modi

10:30AM: Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear: Venkaiah Naidu

10:10AM: The benchmark Sensex dropped over 98 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 8,600-mark in early session today as participants kept their bets to a minimum tracking the Economic Survey due later in the day