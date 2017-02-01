E Ahmed: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre for presenting Union Budget

In a statement, the Chief Minister said it was in the same Parliament building that Ahamed, a senior sitting member in the Lok Sabha had collapsed yesterday. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister today slammed the Centre for presenting the Union Budget, hours after the death of former Union Minister E Ahmed saying it was “improper, unfortunate and amounted to showing disrespect” to the departed leader.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said it was in the same Parliament building that Ahamed, a senior sitting member in the Lok Sabha had collapsed yesterday.

“Presenting budget in the same building within hours after his death was totally improper and unfortunate. The Centre has gone ahead with the budget presentation, hurting the sentiments of the members of the House,” he said.

“The act amounted to disrespect to the memories of the deceased and insulting the democratic consciousness of the nation. It was a grave mistake that the government had gone ahead with the budget presentation at a time when tributes should have been paid to such a senior leader,” he said.

You may also like to watch

Noting that Ahamed was among the long serving members of the House, Vijayan said the IUML leader had maintained a warm relationship with all members and had held high the interests of the nation including at the United Nations.

Earlier in a Facebook Post, he said, “Demise of E Ahamed is a great loss not only to his party and to his family but for the society as a whole. With great grief, I join his family in their sorrow”.

The Kerala CM lauded the late leader’s efforts as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and said that he had held the country’s name high in the international arena.

“As a member representing India in the UN General Assembly, he was able to uphold the country’s interest among world nations,” the CM said.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours at a hospital in Delhi.